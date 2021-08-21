Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jackson
(JACKSON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Admiral at 846 N West Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.27
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.40
$3.73
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
