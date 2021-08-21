Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3600 O'Neill Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Admiral at 846 N West Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jackson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3600 O'Neill Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.27 $ --

Lightning Quick 4200 W Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2045 E South St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Admiral 1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Sunoco 2002 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.40 $ 3.73 $ --

Meijer 3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.