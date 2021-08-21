Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

This is the cheapest gas in Bowling Green right now

Bowling Green Digest
 8 days ago
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Bowling Green, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minit Mart at 1200 Campbell Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bowling Green area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.08
$--

Five Star

5972 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.09

Speedway

2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.29
$3.43
$2.99

Kroger

711 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

Speedway

110 Walton Way, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.04

Huck's

104 New Bond Way, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bowling Green, KY
