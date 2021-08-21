This is the cheapest gas in Bowling Green right now

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Bowling Green, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minit Mart at 1200 Campbell Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bowling Green area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Five Star 5972 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Speedway 2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Kroger 711 Campbell Ln, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Speedway 110 Walton Way, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.04

Huck's 104 New Bond Way, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.