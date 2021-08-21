This is the cheapest gas in Bowling Green right now
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Bowling Green, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3200 Ken Bale Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Minit Mart at 1200 Campbell Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bowling Green area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.29
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.54
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
