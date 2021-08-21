Concord gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CONCORD, NC) According to Concord gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Hometown Mart at 2020 Kannapolis Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Gail's Mini Mart at 801 Rogers Lake Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Hometown Mart 2020 Kannapolis Hwy, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sam's Club 2421 Supercenter Dr Ne, Kannapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Murphy Express 3985 Concord Pkwy S, Charlotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.03

Circle K 279 W C Coleman Blvd , Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.05

Speedway 541 W C Coleman Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 475 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.