College Station gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Gas prices vary across in the College Station area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 400 George Bush Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.96 $ --

CITGO 3201 S College Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tejas 1101 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Town & Country 1381 N Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.70

Valero 4609 E 29Th St, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.85

Valero 603 Harvey Rd, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.