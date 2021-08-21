This is the cheapest gas in Bend right now

(BEND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Bend area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Quickway at 690 E Butler Market Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bend area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Space Age 20635 Grandview Dr, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

ARCO 304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.93 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

Towne Pump 1220 Se 3Rd St, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

76 62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.80 $ 3.88 $ 3.69

Mobil 3198 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.