Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

(FAIRFIELD, CA) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bonfare at 2301 Walters Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3000 Travis Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.37.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Bonfare 2301 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 134 Pittman Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quik Stop 2985 Peabody Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.50 $ 4.15

AAFES 170 Travis Ave, Travis AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.50 $ 4.09

AAFES 172 Travis Ave, Travis AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.50 $ --

Kwik Serv 1051 Oliver Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.