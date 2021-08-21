Cancel
Fairfield, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Fairfield?

Fairfield News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z4o3_0bYocpXX00

(FAIRFIELD, CA) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Bonfare at 2301 Walters Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 3000 Travis Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.37.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Bonfare

2301 Walters Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

ARCO

134 Pittman Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.19
$--
$--
$--

Quik Stop

2985 Peabody Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.50
$4.15

AAFES

170 Travis Ave, Travis AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.50
$4.09

AAFES

172 Travis Ave, Travis AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.50
$--

Kwik Serv

1051 Oliver Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.59
$4.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield, CA
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

