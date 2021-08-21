Cancel
Chico, CA

Chico gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3insm0_0bYocn1J00

(CHICO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Chico, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Chico Petroleum

1013 W 1St St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.35
$4.45
$4.08
card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.55
$4.28

Quick Stop II Food Mart

952 Nord Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$--
$4.79
$4.27

Eric's Car Wash

1625 Mangrove Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.29
$4.41
$4.30
card
card$4.27
$4.39
$4.51
$4.40

ARCO

110 W 9Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29

Sinclair

2036 Forest Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

Chico Updates

Chico Updates

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

