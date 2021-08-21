Chico gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CHICO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Chico, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Chico Petroleum 1013 W 1St St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.08 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.28

Quick Stop II Food Mart 952 Nord Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.79 $ 4.27

Eric's Car Wash 1625 Mangrove Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.29 $ 4.41 $ 4.30 card card $ 4.27 $ 4.39 $ 4.51 $ 4.40

ARCO 110 W 9Th St, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Sinclair 2036 Forest Ave, Chico

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.