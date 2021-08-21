Chico gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CHICO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Chico, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.35
$4.45
$4.08
|card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.55
$4.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.19
|card
card$4.59
$--
$4.79
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.29
$4.41
$4.30
|card
card$4.27
$4.39
$4.51
$4.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.19
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
