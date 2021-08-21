Rock Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROCK HILL, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Rock Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 105 Secession Way. Regular there was listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CITGO at 684 S Heckle Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 105 Secession Way, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 2.73

QuikTrip 3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.10 $ 2.67

Exxon 4001 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.75

Sam's Club 2474 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ 2.93 $ 2.69

Lesslie Mart-Express 661 N Anderson Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2090 Mcconnells Hwy, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.