Britney Reminded Everyone Of All The Iconic Moments Before Her Conservatorship

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has something to say, and she isn’t holding back. Following her groundbreaking testimony in June, she’s been more open about the conservatorship she’s been under for the past several years, but she doesn’t usually mention it directly on social media. However, on Friday, Aug. 20, Britney Spears posted pre-conservatorship successes on Instagram in a video with a feisty caption that reminded everyone of the absolute #queen she is.

