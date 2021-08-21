Here’s the cheapest gas in Greenville Saturday

(GREENVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4240 Nc-11 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gas House at 912 W 5Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4240 Nc-11 S , Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.38 $ 2.95

Walmart Neighborhood Market 697 Regency Blvd, Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.38 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 250 Greenville Blvd Sw, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 1301 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.58 $ --

Circle K 2195 Evans St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.