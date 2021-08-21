Saint Augustine gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Augustine area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2450 Fl-16 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Sunoco 450 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Mobil 800 S Ponce De Leon Blvd , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 715 Fl-207, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.