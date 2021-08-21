Redding gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.86 per gallon

(REDDING, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Redding area offering savings of $0.86 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fast Stop Mini Mart at 3101 S Market St. Regular there was listed at $3.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Chevron at 1905 Eureka Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.41 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fast Stop Mini Mart 3101 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.98

Sure Stop 3212 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Clear Creek Market 7036 Westside Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 4.24 $ 4.14

Win-River Mini Mart 2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.35

Fast Stop 11113 Black Marble Way, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

Chevron 3440 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.