Charlottesville gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charlottesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1177 5Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3171 District Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.10 $ 2.92

Sam's Club 970 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.10 $ --

Mobil 240 Rolkin Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.08

BP 241 Rolkin Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.08

BP 1800 Monticello Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 3.08

Sunoco 1301 E High St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.