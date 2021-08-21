Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Charlottesville Dispatch
 8 days ago
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charlottesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1177 5Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3171 District Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.10
$2.92

Sam's Club

970 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.10
$--

Mobil

240 Rolkin Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.21
$3.56
$3.08

BP

241 Rolkin Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.21
$3.56
$3.08

BP

1800 Monticello Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.23
$3.59
$3.08

Sunoco

1301 E High St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville, VA
With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

