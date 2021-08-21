Charlottesville gas at $2.75 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charlottesville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1177 5Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.10
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.21
$3.56
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.21
$3.56
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.23
$3.59
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
