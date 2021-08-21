Tuscaloosa gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Tuscaloosa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1500 32Nd Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.83

Mapco 1921 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

C-Mart 2800 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 3.27 $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 5700 Macfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.88 $ 3.20 $ --

Circle K 1701 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Circle K 5525 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.