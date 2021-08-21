Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Provo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Posted by 
Provo Post
Provo Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bYoce4m00

(PROVO, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Provo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 818 N 500 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Provo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1313 S University Ave, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.95
$--

Costco

648 E 800 S , Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Maverik

1509 No. 1750 W., Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.86
$4.06
$3.80

Flying J

1460 N 1750 W, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.67
$--
$--
$4.15
card
card$3.66
$3.97
$4.18
$4.25

Love's Travel Stop

358 S 2200 W, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$4.18
card
card$3.66
$--
$4.26
$4.18

Maverik

309 N Main, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.86
$4.06
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
35
Followers
192
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Provo, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#S Club#Cheapest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy