Provo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(PROVO, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Provo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 818 N 500 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Provo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.86
$4.06
$3.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$--
$--
$4.15
|card
card$3.66
$3.97
$4.18
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.66
$3.96
$4.26
$4.18
|card
card$3.66
$--
$4.26
$4.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.86
$4.06
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0