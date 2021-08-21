Provo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(PROVO, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Provo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 818 N 500 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Provo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1313 S University Ave, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

Costco 648 E 800 S , Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Maverik 1509 No. 1750 W., Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 4.06 $ 3.80

Flying J 1460 N 1750 W, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ -- $ -- $ 4.15 card card $ 3.66 $ 3.97 $ 4.18 $ 4.25

Love's Travel Stop 358 S 2200 W, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.66 $ 3.96 $ 4.26 $ 4.18 card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ 4.26 $ 4.18

Maverik 309 N Main, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.86 $ 4.06 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.