Gas savings: The cheapest station in Manchester

(MANCHESTER, NH) Depending on where you fill up in Manchester, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on gas.

Budget Gas at 445 S Willow St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 245 Eddy Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Budget Gas 445 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.81 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 2.94

BJ's 200 John E Devine Dr, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 2.89

Fast Track 136 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Heavens Gas 41 Webster St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Budget Gas 1883 Elm St , Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 2.95 $ 3.24 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

Budget Gas 20 Boynton St , Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 2.85 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.