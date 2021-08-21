Cancel
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 8 days ago
(SPRING HILL, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Spring Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 14314 Spring Hill Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

13360 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.22
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$3.57
$2.87

Shell

14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.18
$3.51
$2.87

7-Eleven

14333 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Shell

3275 Broad St, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$3.03

Mobil

4275 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill Bulletin

Spring Hill, FL
With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

