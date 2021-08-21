Spring Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SPRING HILL, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Spring Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Shell at 14314 Spring Hill Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 13360 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.22 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.87

Shell 14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.18 $ 3.51 $ 2.87

7-Eleven 14333 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Shell 3275 Broad St, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.03

Mobil 4275 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.