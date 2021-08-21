Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Athens

(ATHENS, GA) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 645 Danielsville Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Shell at 1211 Jennings Mill Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 645 Danielsville Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ --

Circle K 990 Prince Ave, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Chevron 1112 Hull Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 4400 Lexington Rd, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 290 Us-29 N, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 2.96

Kroger 700 Us-29 N, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.