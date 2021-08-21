This is the cheapest gas in Duluth right now

(DULUTH, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Duluth area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at M & H at 1230 W Michigan St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.24 at Kwik Trip at 623 Hammond Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.16.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

M & H 1230 W Michigan St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.22

Milk House 2701 Piedmont Ave, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Sam's Club 4743 Maple Grove Rd, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.26 $ --

Mills Fleet Farm 4165 Loberg Ave, Hermantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Minit Mart 1831 W Superior St, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Expresstop 701 47Th Ave E, Duluth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.