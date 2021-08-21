Save $0.74 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) According to Elgin gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1040 S Randall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 380 N Lafox St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.37.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1040 S Randall Rd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Speedway 1775 Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Thorntons 900 N Lafox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

CITGO 96 N La Fox St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Mobil 35 S Mclean Blvd, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.84 $ 4.24 $ 3.25

7-Eleven 1230 W Spring St, South Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.62 $ 4.07 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.