Bellingham gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BELLINGHAM, WA) According to Bellingham gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 310 Lakeway Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$3.83
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.37
$3.69
$3.89
$--
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
