Bellingham, WA

Bellingham gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 8 days ago
(BELLINGHAM, WA) According to Bellingham gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 310 Lakeway Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$3.83
$3.37

76

4839 Rural Ave, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.33
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$--

Meridian Super Mart

4130 Meridian St, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.37
$3.69
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$--

ARCO

1197 Slater Rd, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.45
$--
$--
$3.37

Fred Meyer

1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.89
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

