Bellingham gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELLINGHAM, WA) According to Bellingham gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Arctic Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 310 Lakeway Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bellingham area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4125 Arctic Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ 3.83 $ 3.37

76 4839 Rural Ave, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Meridian Super Mart 4130 Meridian St, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

ARCO 1197 Slater Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Fred Meyer 1225 W Bakerview Rd, Bellingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.