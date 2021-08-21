Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Rochester

(ROCHESTER, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Rochester, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2020 Commerce Dr Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Kwik Trip at 1350 Salem Rd Sw, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2020 Commerce Dr Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Sinclair 205 6Th St Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Throndson Oil 2525 Schuster Ln Nw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.11 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Kwik Trip 4760 Commercial Dr Sw, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.