Panama City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PANAMA CITY, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Panama City area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 1707 W 23Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 207 23Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Panama City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.24
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.17
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.23
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.19
$3.45
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.54
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.18
$3.43
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
