Myrtle Beach gas at $2.56 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Myrtle Beach, you could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 5600 Us-17 Business . Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at Coastal Petro at 595 Burcale Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 5600 Us-17 Business , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06 card card $ 2.66 $ 3.08 $ 3.27 $ 3.06

Sam's Club 1946 10Th Ave N, MyrtleBeach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Costco 1021 Oak Forest Ln , Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy Express 199 Maryport Dr, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.02

Walmart 3915 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.97

Circle K 3305 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.11 $ 3.24 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.