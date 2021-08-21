This is the cheapest gas in Asheville right now

(ASHEVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Asheville area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 1563 Patton Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 779 Biltmore Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 1563 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 645 Patton Ave, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.21 $ --

BP 1411 Tunnel Rd, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 2.90

Valley Market 124 Charlotte Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 158 Smoky Park Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.04 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

BP 295 Smokey Park Hwy, Asheville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.