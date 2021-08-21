Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Toms River

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Gas prices vary across in the Toms River area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pasmel at 103 Atlantic City Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Exxon at 13 Nj-37 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Toms River area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.15 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Pasmel 103 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.25

Sinclair 670 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Wawa 220 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.31

QuickChek 533 Atlantic Blvd , Beachwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 3.62 $ 3.34

Speedway 125 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.31

QuickChek 768 Atlantic City Blvd , Bayville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.47 $ 3.63 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.