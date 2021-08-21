Here’s the cheapest gas in Stamford Saturday
(STAMFORD, CT) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
Gulf at 250 Hope St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 38 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1