Here’s the cheapest gas in Stamford Saturday

(STAMFORD, CT) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 250 Hope St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 38 W Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 250 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ --

CITGO 953 Hope St, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ --

CITGO 493 Glenbrook Rd , Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ --

Shell 582 Newfield Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Gulf 1285 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Sunoco 910 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.