Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Fe
(SANTA FE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Fe, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 100 N Saint Francis Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Fe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.50
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.32
$3.57
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.55
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
