Gas savings: The cheapest station in Santa Fe

(SANTA FE, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Fe, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 Rodeo Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 100 N Saint Francis Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Fe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4201 Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Brewers 2631 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.50 $ 3.15

Murphy Express 3155 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.17

Speedway 4354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.57 $ 3.12

Allsup's 305 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Allsup's 650 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.