Save up to $0.98 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Bethlehem area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.98 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Friendly Food Mart at 906 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Airport Garage at 3220 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bethlehem area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Friendly Food Mart 906 3Rd St, Whitehall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 917 N 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.68 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

SNK Fuels 1402 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.55 $ 3.39

Speedway 1518 S 4Th St, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

BJ's 1785 Airport Rd, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Sam's Club 901 Airport Center Dr, Allentown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.