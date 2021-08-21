Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lake Charles
(LAKE CHARLES, LA) According to Lake Charles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.
Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3005 Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.99
$2.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.24
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$--
$2.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
