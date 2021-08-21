Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lake Charles

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) According to Lake Charles gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

Smoker's Heaven at 1028 Belden St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3005 Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Smoker's Heaven 1028 Belden St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3425 Gerstner Memorial Blvd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ --

Sam's Club 2025 Sam’S Way, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.64

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2011 Ryan St, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.99

Sunoco 3201 Gestner Memorial Dr, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.69

Murphy USA 3441 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.