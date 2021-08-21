Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

(ABILENE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Abilene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1434 E Overland Tr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 2117 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1434 E Overland Tr, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.85

Sam's Club 5550 S Clack St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.74

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1537 Ambler Ave, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 2.98 $ 2.85

Alon 241 E Stamford St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ --

Alon 2101 W Stamford St, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.24 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Alon 3749 W Lake Rd, Abilene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.