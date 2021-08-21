Abilene gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon
(ABILENE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Abilene area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1434 E Overland Tr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 2117 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.89
$3.19
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$2.92
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$2.98
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.90
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$3.24
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
