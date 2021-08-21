Where's the cheapest gas in Bloomington?

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bloomington area offering savings of $0.23 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3205 W In-45 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 401 W 17Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3205 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Murphy USA 3311 W In-45, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.25

Shell 2510 S Leonard Spring Rd, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.25

Kroger 3709 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 3.25

Speedway 3939 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Marathon 4001 W 3Rd St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.