Here’s the cheapest gas in Yakima Saturday

(YAKIMA, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yakima area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

ARCO at 1601 W Washington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1001 N 16Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 1601 W Washington Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Costco 2310 Longfibre Rd, Union Gap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.87 $ --

Liberty 1803 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

76 777 N Park Center, Selah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ --

ARS 1023 S 3Rd Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ --

VP Racing Fuels 620 N 16Th Ave, Yakima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.