Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Billings

(BILLINGS, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Billings area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 4420 King Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 2701 6Th Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4420 King Ave E, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Costco 2290 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Holiday 790 S Billings Blvd, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 4903 Southgate Dr, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 3150 King Ave W, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.14 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Holiday 2620 6Th Ave N, Billings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.