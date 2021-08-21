Here’s the cheapest gas in Conroe Saturday

(CONROE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Conroe, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 2500 N Sl-336 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 403 N Frazier St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 2500 N Sl-336 W, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 2.69

Exxon 2998 Ih-45 N , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ 2.75 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ -- $ 2.79

H-E-B 2108 N Frazier, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 830 Wilson Rd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.69

Sam's Club 2000 Westview Blvd, Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Kroger 2222 Ih-45 N , Conroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.