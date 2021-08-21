Gas savings: The cheapest station in Joliet

(JOLIET, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Joliet, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 321 S Larkin Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 6 Mcdonough St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 321 S Larkin Ave, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.52 $ --

Murphy Express 2504 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.07

Thorntons 2798 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Shell 16647 W 159Th St, Lockport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 4.03 $ --

Speedway 1621 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 3.09

Delta Sonic 1812 W Jefferson St, Joliet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.42 $ 3.83 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.