Newark gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NEWARK, DE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Riggins at 2650 Kirkwood Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1551 New London Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newark area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.33
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.37
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.79
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.41
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
