Newark gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWARK, DE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Newark area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Riggins at 2650 Kirkwood Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1551 New London Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newark area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Riggins 2650 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.37 $ -- $ --

Costco 900 Center Blvd S, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Liberty 728 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Speedy Gas 1205 Capitol Trl, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 263 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Speedway 5801 Kirkwood Hwy, Mill Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.41 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.