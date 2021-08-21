Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cumming

(CUMMING, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Cumming area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1211 Bald Ridge Marina Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Texaco at 725 Lanier 400 Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1211 Bald Ridge Marina Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BJ's 1725 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Exxon 3375 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.57 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ --

Kroger 2655 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Walmart 3665 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.83

Racetrac 4265 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.