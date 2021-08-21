This is the cheapest gas in Santa Maria right now

(SANTA MARIA, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Santa Maria area offering savings of $0.80 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1710 S Bradley Blvd. Regular there was listed at $4.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.85 at Mobil at 1038 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.46.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1710 S Bradley Blvd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.09

Gasco 815 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.34 $ 4.53 $ 4.19

Foods Co 1493 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.46

Speedway 1144 W Main St, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

Conserv Fuel 1027 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.25

#1 Car Wash & Gas 1901 S Broadway, Santa Maria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.