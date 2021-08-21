Victorville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(VICTORVILLE, CA) According to Victorville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 12925 Hesperia Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.25 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$--
$--
$3.89
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.99
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.97
$4.17
$4.27
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
