Victorville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VICTORVILLE, CA) According to Victorville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 14555 Valley Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 12925 Hesperia Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.25 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 14555 Valley Center Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

High Desert Truck Stop 15655 Us-395, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.99

Mojave Gas Mart 15322 Village Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Circle K 15825 Mojave Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

ARCO 15730 Roy Rogers Dr, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.15

Berri Brothers 15482 Palmdale Rd, Victorville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.