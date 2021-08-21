Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Cedar Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fleet Farm at 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Casey's at 2018Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Fleet Farm 4650 Cross Pointe Blvd Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.99

BP 2601 Williams Blvd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Casey's 5016Th St Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.67 $ --

BP 2330 Wiley Blvd Sw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 3.75 $ --

BP 2824 1St Ave Ne, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

BP 4830 Johnson Ave Nw, Cedar Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.