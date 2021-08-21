Here’s the cheapest gas in Santa Barbara Saturday

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Santa Barbara area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

Summit at 8 S Milpas St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1085 Coast Village Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Barbara area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Summit 8 S Milpas St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.35 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.55 $ 4.35

Conserv Fuel 150 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.15 $ 4.27 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 4.31 $ 4.19

Fuel Depot 2299 Las Positas Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.37 $ --

Santa Barbara Gas & Propane 303 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ --

Fuel Depot 3898 State St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 4.31 $ 4.19

Fuel Depot 101 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.23 $ 4.37 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.