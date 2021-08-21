Here’s the cheapest gas in Yuma Saturday

(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Baron Fuel at 2315 E 16Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2002 S 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Baron Fuel 2315 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.19 $ 3.46 $ 2.94 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.24 $ 3.51 $ 2.99

ARCO 1349 S 4Th Ave , Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ --

ARCO 950 E 16Th St, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 2.93 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Sellers Petroleum Products Inc 821 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.21

Sam's Club 1462 S Pacific Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

Circle K 2409 S 8Th Ave, Yuma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.12 $ 3.44 $ 3.72 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.