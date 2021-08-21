Cancel
Yuma, AZ

Here’s the cheapest gas in Yuma Saturday

 8 days ago
(YUMA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yuma area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Baron Fuel at 2315 E 16Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.01 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2002 S 4Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.10.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Baron Fuel

2315 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.19
$3.46
$2.94
card
card$3.06
$3.24
$3.51
$2.99

ARCO

1349 S 4Th Ave , Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.27
$3.47
$--
card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.53
$--

ARCO

950 E 16Th St, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.27
$3.47
$2.93
card
card$3.09
$3.33
$3.53
$2.99

Sellers Petroleum Products Inc

821 S Pacific Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.28
$3.48
$3.21

Sam's Club

1462 S Pacific Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.40
$--

Circle K

2409 S 8Th Ave, Yuma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.12
$3.44
$3.72
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

