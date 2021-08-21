Here’s the cheapest gas in Killeen Saturday

(KILLEEN, TX) According to Killeen gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 303 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.72.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 600 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ 2.82 $ 2.65

Sam's Club 600 W Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.65

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3807 E Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.69

Walmart Neighborhood Market 960 Knight'S Way, Harker Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 2.73

H-E-B 2511 Trimmier Rd, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ --

H-E-B 1101 W Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.81 $ 3.10 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.