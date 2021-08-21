This is the cheapest gas in Saginaw right now

(SAGINAW, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Saginaw, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saginaw area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5656 Bay Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Admiral 5200 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ --

Flying J 3475 E Washington Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.48 $ 3.83 $ 3.35

BP 3670 E Washington Rd, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.31

Speedway 5480 Dixie Hwy, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Marathon 1411 Court St, Saginaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.