This is the cheapest gas in Saginaw right now
(SAGINAW, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Saginaw, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5656 Bay Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.02 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wally King Service at 1419 Davenport Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saginaw area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.48
$3.83
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.73
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
