Where's the cheapest gas in Odessa?
(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Odessa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2000 E 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1901 W Ih-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.26.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Odessa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.17
$3.43
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.16
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
