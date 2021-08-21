Where's the cheapest gas in Odessa?

(ODESSA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Odessa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2000 E 8Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 1901 W Ih-20, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.26.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Odessa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 2000 E 8Th St, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.17 $ 3.43 $ 2.87

Alon 800 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.83

Valero 1601 N County Rd W , Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Sam's Club 4230 John Ben Shepperd Pkwy, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Alon 2700 Andrews Hwy, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 2700 N Grandview Ave, Odessa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.