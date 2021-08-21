Where's the cheapest gas in Columbia?

(COLUMBIA, MO) According to Columbia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 1704 N Providence Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at MFA at 601 West Blvd N , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 1704 N Providence Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1641 W Mo-K, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ --

ZX 126 S Providence, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ --

Phillips 66 500 N College Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gerbes 1729 W Broadway, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.09

Casey's 2520 Range Line St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.