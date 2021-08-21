Springfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.41 per gallon

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) According to Springfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 2115 Macarthur Blvd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2300 White Oaks Dr, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

Murphy USA 2740 N Dirksen Pkwy, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.19

Qik-n-EZ 1101 Stevenson Dr, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Qik-n-EZ 430 N Grand Ave E, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Circle K 2901 Adlai Stevenson Dr, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Thorntons 2208 Peoria Rd, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.