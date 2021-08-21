Springfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.41 per gallon
(SPRINGFIELD, IL) According to Springfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Hy-Vee at 2115 Macarthur Blvd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.67
$3.97
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.99
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.59
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
