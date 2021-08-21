Melbourne gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon

(MELBOURNE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Melbourne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 904 Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.98

BP 201 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Shell 550 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Indian Harbour Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ --

Sam's Club 4255 W New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sunoco 190 E Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

BJ's 1155 Palm Bay Rd Ne, Melbourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.