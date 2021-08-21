Melbourne gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon
(MELBOURNE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Melbourne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.
Murphy Express at 1040 E Eau Gallie Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 904 Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.30
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.18
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.16
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
