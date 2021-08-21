Here’s the cheapest gas in Beaumont Saturday

(BEAUMONT, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Beaumont, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1615 Ih-10 S. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shamrock at 1595 Ih-10 E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1615 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Shell 6390 Calder Ave, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Exxon 1055 Ih-10 S, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.72

Mobil 6955 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 2.72

Exxon 8391 College St, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.86 $ 3.15 $ 2.72

Kroger 3845 Phelan Blvd, Beaumont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.